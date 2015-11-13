BERLIN Nov 13 Volkswagen's top
brand executive sees no evidence of further misconduct at the
carmaker beyond the manipulations of diesel emissions tests and
carbon dioxide certifications, he told German news agency DPA in
an interview published on Friday.
Herbert Diess told DPA he saw no threat of job cuts for the
company's permanent staff. VW is pondering a reduction of
temporary workers to help contain the multi-billion-euro costs
from the scandal, sources at VW have said.
Works council chief Bernd Osterloh, in a joint interview
with Diess with DPA, said however that bonus payments to workers
would not be at last year's level.
