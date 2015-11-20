WOLFSBURG, Germany Nov 20 Volkswagen
said it would reduce its capital spending to no more
than 12 billion euros ($12.8 billion) next year as it grapples
with the multi-billion-euro costs of its emissions crisis.
It will increase spending on alternative drive technology
such as electric and hybrid vehicles by 100 million euros next
year compared with previous targets, Chief Executive Matthias
Mueller said at the carmaker's base on Friday.
Europe's largest automaker is cutting capital spending for
the first time since the 2009 financial crisis and will review
or delay non-product investments.
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
