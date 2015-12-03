By Arno Schuetze
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Dec 3 Volkswagen has
split a 20 billion euro ($21.1 billion) bridge loan between 13
banks to help shoulder the costs of its emissions scandal, two
people familiar with the matter said.
Eight banks which had initially offered tranches of 2.5
billion euros will supply 1.825 billion euros each, while five
banks which offered 1.5 billion euros each will provide loans
worth 1.08 billion euros, the people said.
Citi, Unicredit, Barclays, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mizuho
, Societe Generale have granted the larger
tickets, with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America,
Santander, BBVA, Credit Agricole
supplying the rest, they added.
VW and the banks declined to comment, except for HSBC, BBVA,
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and Mizuho, which were not immediately
available for comment.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker, is under pressure to
strengthen its finances, with analysts expecting it will have to
pay out tens of billions of euros to cover fines, lawsuits and
vehicle refits after it admitted to cheating U.S. diesel
emissions tests and falsifying carbon dioxide emissions.
The biggest corporate scandal in the German company's
78-year history has forced out its long-time CEO, wiped billions
of euros off its stock market value and hammered its bonds -
making it much more expensive for the company to borrow through
its traditionally preferred route of the debt market.
Sources had told Reuters on Wednesday that Volkswagen had
agreed the terms of the bridge loan.
($1 = 0.9474 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)