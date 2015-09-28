BERLIN, Sept 28 German prosecutors have started
an investigation against former Volkswagen Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn.
The investigation will focus on "allegations of fraud in the
sale of cars with manipulated emissions data," the
Braunschweig-based prosecutor's office said on Monday.
Winterkorn quit last Wednesday after almost nine years at
the helm of Europe's largest carmaker, saying he had no
knowledge of manipulation of emissions results.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)