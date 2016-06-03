FRANKFURT, June 3 Volkswagen has
received regulatory approval for technical fixes on some models,
it said on Friday, meaning it could now recall more than 800,000
of the 8.5 million cars affected by its diesel emissions
scandal.
The German carmaker, which triggered the biggest scandal in
its history with last year's admission that it rigged U.S.
diesel emissions tests, began a European recall of models in
late January.
It said in February that software updates on the affected
1.2-litre, 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre vehicles, as well as hardware
fixes for about a third of the 8.5 million cars, would be
completed by the end of the year.
