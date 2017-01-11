BERLIN Jan 11 Volkswagen said it will not comment on the findings of U.S. law firm Jones Day's inquiry into the emissions scandal to avoid impeding ongoing investigations.

Jones Day was mandated by Volkswagen's (VW) supervisory board shortly after the emissions cheating broke in September 2015 to pilot an external probe of the carmaker's manipulations.

The law firm was due to conclude its investigations in the fourth quarter last year, with expectations for it to reveal its findings early this year.

"In order not to prejudice or otherwise impede ongoing investigations, the company will not make any further comment on the Statement of Facts or findings of the work of Jones Day," VW said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)