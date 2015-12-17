(Adds reaction from plaintiffs' lawyers)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Dec 17 Volkswagen of America said on
Thursday it is creating an independent claims program for the
owners of nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles that emit up to 40
times legally allowable emissions.
The German automaker said it was naming
compensation expert Ken Feinberg, who administered compensation
funds for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, BP Plc Deepwater
Horizon oil spill and General Motors Co ignition switch
crashes, to create and administer the program.
VW has acknowledged that 482,000 2.0 liter 2009-2015 diesel
cars and 85,000 3.0 liter SUVs and larger cars have
higher-than-allowed emissions and faces more than 500 U.S.
lawsuits.
VW said Feinberg "will develop an independent, fair and
swift process for resolving these claims."
Camille Biros, deputy administrator of the VW claims
program, said it is too early to say if the program would offer
buybacks to vehicle owners, cash or other specific compensation
for mileage or performance harmed by emissions repairs.
"Everything is on the table," Biros said.
Feinberg said the program would need to know what VW's
recall fixes are before it can move forward.
"Until we have an understanding of the remedies" we can't
predict costs, Feinberg said on a conference call.
One goal of the program is to get claims out of the legal
system, Feinberg said. In other similar compensation programs
participants have agreed to forgo lawsuits, but no decisions
about that have been made, he said.
While Feinberg is highly respected in the legal community,
some attorneys representing Volkswagen plaintiffs said they were
concerned that the fund could undermine litigation already
underway in California.
"I'm suspicious and I'm concerned, but I'm open-minded,"
said plaintiffs' lawyer Chris Seeger.
VW Group of America President and Chief Executive Officer
Michael Horn said Feinberg's "extensive experience in handling
such complex matters will help to guide us as we move forward to
make things right with our customers."
Separately, a group of business leaders including Tesla
Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday urged
the California Air Resources Board to order VW to transition to
electric vehicles, rather than try to fix diesel vehicles.
The state board and the Environmental Protection Agency are
investigating VW's conduct and considering potential fixes. VW
is still barred from selling 2016 diesel vehicles as regulators
consider their repair plans.
"A giant sum of money will thus be wasted in attempting to
fix (VW diesel) cars that cannot all be fixed," the business
leaders wrote.
Instead, Musk and others urged California to order VW to
accelerate the sale of zero emission electric vehicles.
The letter argues EVs would significantly offset diesel
emissions and California should require VW to invest in
manufacturing in the state. VW declined to comment.
"A satisfactory way to fix all the diesel cars does not
likely exist, so this solution sidesteps the great injury and
uncertainty that imposing an ineffective fix would place on
individual diesel car owners," Musk and others wrote.
