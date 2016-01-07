By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 7 Volkswagen CEO Matthias
Mueller will meet with the top U.S. environmental regulator on
Wednesday, marking the highest-level talks since the German
automaker admitted to using software to evade emissions
requirements in 580,000 U.S. vehicles.
Mueller will meet with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
chief Gina McCarthy on Wednesday in Washington, agency
spokeswoman Laura Allen said Thursday. The meeting is at the
request of the German automaker, she said.
The meeting comes a week after the U.S. Justice Department
filed a civil suit against VW seeking up to $48 billion in
damages under the Clean Air Act.
The EPA said Wednesday that after months of talks "recall
discussions with the company have not produced an acceptable way
forward. EPA continues to insist that VW develops effective,
appropriate remedies as expeditiously as possible."
