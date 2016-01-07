(Adds reaction from Congress, details, paragraphs 7 and 13)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Jan 7 Volkswagen Chief Executive
Matthias Mueller will meet with the top U.S. environmental
regulator next week for the highest-level talks since the German
automaker admitted to using software to evade emissions
requirements for 580,000 U.S. vehicles.
Mueller will meet with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
chief Gina McCarthy on Wednesday in Washington, at the request
of Volkswagen, agency spokeswoman Laura Allen said.
McCarthy told reporters at a forum in Washington that EPA
has been holding extensive technical discussions with VW, but
declined to predict when a fix would be ready.
"At this point, we haven't identified a satisfactory way
forward, but those discussions are going to continue," McCarthy
said. "We are really anxious to find a way for that company to
get into compliance - and we're not there yet."
The meeting will take place about a week after the U.S.
Justice Department filed a civil suit against VW seeking up to
$48 billion in damages under the Clean Air Act.
VW declined to comment on the impending meeting. Mueller
also plans visits to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers.
EPA and the California Air Resources Board have been pushing
VW to do more to fix vehicles and to act faster, and have also
been raising more questions about things such as performance of
onboard diagnostic sensors.
On Tuesday, VW brand chief Herbert Diess said he was
"confident we will find an acceptable solution."
In an interview with Reuters, Diess said fixing older VW
cars equipped with 2.0-liter diesel engines would be more
difficult than bringing more recent models into compliance.
Some U.S. regulators and lawmakers have said VW may have to
buy back older models. Diess did not say whether VW was
considering that, but was optimistic an agreement with U.S.
regulators would be reached soon.
Also Thursday, a German newspaper reported that VW would
have to buy back about 115,000 cars in the United States as a
result of the emissions scandal.
Without citing sources, Germany's daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung
said VW expected it would have to either refund the purchase
price of a fifth of the diesel vehicles affected or offer a new
car at a significant discount. VW declined to confirm the
report.
Two U.S. senators, Edward Markey of Massachusetts and
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, on Thursday called on VW to
offer buybacks and also "guarantee owners a speedy fix that
minimizes their hassle, and full compensation for the loss of
resale value and lost fuel economy."
VW named Mueller chief executive in September, days after
longtime CEO Martin Winterkorn, resigned.
Winterkorn stepped down after the EPA disclosed that the
automaker had secretly installed software that allowed some
2009-2015 cars to emit up to 40 times the legally permitted
amount of pollutants in real-world driving.
VW said the issue affected up to 11 million vehicles
worldwide.
Mueller is making his first trip to the United States since
taking over at VW, visiting the North American International
Auto Show in Detroit.
U.S. prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation. VW
has also hired Washington lawyer Ken Feinberg to create a diesel
emissions claims program and faces more than 500 U.S. lawsuits.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by David Gregorio and
Bernadette Baum)