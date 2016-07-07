UPDATE 1-Russian oil output down 100,000 bpd in January after global deal

* Russian oil output down to 11.11 mln bpd in January * Pipeline oil exports up to 4.409 mln bpd last month * Russia pledged to cut oil output by 300,000 bpd by H1-end * All Russian majors cut oil output in January (Writes through, adds quotes, details) By Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin MOSCOW, Feb 2 Russian oil output contracted in January by 100,000 barrels per day, led by decline at all the major domestic producers and following a global accord aime