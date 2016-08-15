WASHINGTON Aug 15 Volkswagen AG and the U.S. Justice Department have held preliminary settlement talks about resolving a criminal probe into the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, two sources briefed on the matter said.

Reuters reported in June that a criminal settlement could include a consent decree, an independent monitor overseeing the German automaker's conduct and significant yet-to-be determined fines for emissions violations.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the fines could top $1.2 billion. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Joel Schectman; Editing by Sandra Maler)