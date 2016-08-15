WASHINGTON Aug 15 Volkswagen AG and
the U.S. Justice Department have held preliminary settlement
talks about resolving a criminal probe into the automaker's
diesel emissions scandal, two sources briefed on the matter
said.
Reuters reported in June that a criminal settlement could
include a consent decree, an independent monitor overseeing the
German automaker's conduct and significant yet-to-be determined
fines for emissions violations.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the fines
could top $1.2 billion.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Joel Schectman; Editing by
Sandra Maler)