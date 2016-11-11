By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 11 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission wants a federal judge to allow the agency to take
additional testimony from Volkswagen AG over
allegations the German automaker intentionally destroyed
documents last year over its diesel emissions scandal.
The FTC said in court documents filed late Thursday that it
has been investigating since March whether Volkswagen destroyed
documents related to its "Dieselgate" scandal.
VW admitted in September 2015 to installing secret software
in its diesel cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests and make
them appear cleaner in testing than they really were. In
reality, the vehicles emitted up to 40 times the legally
allowable pollution levels.
The FTC said a Volkswagen witness at an August deposition
could not answer 250 separate questions and now wants court
approval to question another VW official.
Volkswagen spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said Friday the
automaker "continues to cooperate with the U.S. Department of
Justice and work with other government agencies to make things
right for our customers and achieve a fair resolution."
VW has previously faced allegations it destroyed documents -
both in a whistleblower lawsuit and state lawsuits.
In March, a fired Volkswagen Group of America employee filed
a whistleblower lawsuit, accusing VW of deleting documents and
obstructing justice in the diesel emissions investigations.
Daniel Donovan, who worked as an information technology
employee in VW's general counsel office, claimed in his lawsuit
that he was fired in December 2015 "because of his refusal to
participate in a course of action" that would destroy evidence
and obstruct justice.
The lawsuit was settled in June, and Donovan agreed to
cooperate with VW's internal investigation.
Three U.S. states filed suit in July against Volkswagen,
asserting at least eight employees in VW's engineering
department deleted or removed incriminating data in August 2015
after a senior attorney advised them of an impending order not
to destroy documents. The lawsuits said "some but not all of the
data has been recovered."
In total, Volkswagen has agreed to date to spend up to $16.5
billion in connection with the scandal, including payments to
dealers, states, clean energy programs and attorneys for owners.
A court filing this week said lawyers for VW dealers are
seeking legal fees of up to $36.2 million. Lawyers for 2.0-liter
owners confirmed in a court filing that VW has agreed to pay
$175 million in legal fees.
VW has agreed to spend up to $10.03 billion to buy back as
many as 475,000 polluting 2.0-liter vehicles. As of last week,
78 percent of owners who have registered for the settlement are
choosing the buyback option, VW said. Buybacks will begin later
this month.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)