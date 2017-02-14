WASHINGTON Feb 14 A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a Volkswagen AG settlement to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles.

Separately, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco also agreed at a court hearing to grant preliminary approval to German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH's settlement to pay $327.5 million to U.S. diesel VW owners.

Volkswagen could be forced to pay up to $4.04 billion if regulators don't approve fixes for all vehicles. Breyer will hold a May 11 hearing on whether to grant final approval. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)