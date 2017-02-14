EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON Feb 14 A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a Volkswagen AG settlement to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles.
Separately, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco also agreed at a court hearing to grant preliminary approval to German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH's settlement to pay $327.5 million to U.S. diesel VW owners.
Volkswagen could be forced to pay up to $4.04 billion if regulators don't approve fixes for all vehicles. Breyer will hold a May 11 hearing on whether to grant final approval. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.