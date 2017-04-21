DETROIT, April 21 A federal prosecutor on Friday
confirmed that the government plans to name former deputy U.S.
attorney general Larry Thompson to serve as independent monitor
of Volkswagen AG under a plea agreement over its
diesel emissions scandal.
U.S. District Judge Sean Cox is holding a hearing in Detroit
Friday, where he is expected to sentence the world's largest
automaker to three years' probation as part of a $4.3 billion
settlement announced in January. Volkswagen pleaded guilty in
March to fraud, obstruction of justice and falsifying statements
after admitting to installing secret software in 580,000 U.S.
vehicles. Reuters first reported Thompson's planned hiring on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit and David Shepardson in
Washington)