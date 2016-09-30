WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Volkswagen AG
confirmed late Friday it will make $1.21 billion in payments to
652 U.S. brand dealers as part of its $16.5 billion diesel
emissions settlement to date.
VW's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million each
on average over 18 months under the settlement that was first
announced in principle in August. Separately, the U.S. Justice
Department, Federal Trade Commission and lawyers for owners of
475,000 polluting diesel cars filed legal papers late Friday
asking a federal judge to grant final approval to buyback offers
and diesel remediation efforts at an Oct. 18 court hearing.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)