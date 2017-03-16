DETROIT, March 16 A federal judge in Detroit on
Thursday ordered that a Volkswagen AG executive
charged in the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal be detained
until his trial set for January 2018.
Oliver Schmidt, who was the chief of Volkswagen's
environmental and engineering center in Michigan, has been held
since January when he was arrested in Miami trying to return to
Germany. Schmidt is one of seven current and former executives
charged in the U.S. emissions probe..
Last week, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felony counts
under a plea agreement to resolve U.S. charges it installed
secret software in vehicles to beat emissions tests.
(Reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit; Writing by David
Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)