Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 30 Volkswagen AG said Thursday it has agreed to settle environmental claims from 10 U.S. states over its excess diesel emissions for $157.45 million as the world's largest automaker looks to move past the scandal.
The German automaker settlement covers states including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Washington and also covers some consumer claims. In 2016, VW reached a $603 million agreement with 44 U.S. states, but that settlement didn't cover claims resolved Thursday.
In total, VW has now agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers and to make buyback offers. (Reporting by David Shepardson)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.