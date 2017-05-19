WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board on Friday
are expected to announce approval of a fix for about 84,000
older Volkswagen diesel vehicles that can emit excess emissions,
two sources briefed on the matter said.
Volkswagen agreed last year to offer to buy back up to
475,000 U.S. diesel vehicles or offer fixes if regulators
approved. Friday's announcement is expected to cover a fix for
84,390 2012-2014 Passat diesel vehicles with automatic
transmissions. In January, regulators approved a fix for 67,000
2015 model diesels, leaving around 325,000 vehicles still
awaiting approval for a fix.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)