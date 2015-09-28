(Adds details, quotes)
* R&D heads of VW brand, Audi, Porsche suspended - sources
* New data shows huge gap between car tests and real world
* Some analysts criticise choice of new CEO, VW shares fall
BERLIN, Sept 28 German prosecutors launched an
investigation on Monday into fraud allegations against former
Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn, showing their
determination to get quickly to the bottom of a scandal over
rigged emissions tests that has rocked the global car industry.
The German company also suspended three top engineers,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as it tries to
get to grips with a crisis that has knocked more than a third
off its market value and could harm Germany's economy.
Volkswagen has admitted cheating diesel emissions tests in
the United States but Germany's transport minister says it also
manipulated tests in Europe, where it has much bigger sales, and
it faces the worst business crisis in its 78-year history.
The German prosecutor's office said it was investigating
Winterkorn over "allegations of fraud in the sale of cars with
manipulated emissions data" based on charges filed by about 10
unidentified individuals.
Winterkorn, replaced as chief executive on Friday by company
veteran Matthias Mueller, said when he quit last week that he
was not aware of any wrongdoing on his part and wanted to give
the company a new start.
The crisis is an embarrassment for Germany, which has for
years held up Volkswagen as a model of its engineering prowess
and has lobbied against some tighter regulations on automakers.
The German car industry employs more than 750,000 people and is
a major source of export income.
"The car industry is crucial for the German economy. It (the
scandal) can have a big impact on the German economy," Deputy
Finance Minister Jens Spahn told a conference.
In a sign of Volkswagen's own efforts to tackle the crisis,
sources close to the matter said it had suspended Heinz-Jakob
Neusser, head of brand development at its core VW brand.
Also suspended were Ulrich Hackenberg, the head of research
and development at premium brand Audi who oversees technical
development across the group, and Wolfgang Hatz, R&D chief at
sports-car brand Porsche who heads group engine and
transmissions development, they said.
One source said Hackenberg was taking legal action against
the decision. Volkswagen and Audi declined to comment, while the
suspended executives could not immediately be reached.
Winterkorn, who was at the helm of Volkswagen for nine years
and was the highest paid CEO on Germany's blue-chip DAX stock
market last year, also could not be reached for comment.
A source close to Volkswagen's board said its executive
committee would meet on Wednesday to discuss the appointment of
U.S. law firm Jones Day to lead an external investigation.
WARNINGS
But the crisis shows no sign of dying down.
Two German newspapers said on Sunday Volkswagen's own staff
and one of its suppliers had warned years ago about the illegal
use of so-called "defeat devices" to detect when a car was being
tested and alter the running of its diesel engine to conceal
their emissions of toxic nitrogen oxides.
Environmental campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E)
said on Monday there was a wider industry problem, as it
published new data showing some new Mercedes, BMW
and Peugeot cars use 50 percent more fuel
than laboratory tests indicate.
T&E said its data did not prove other firms were using
defeat devices. But it said the gap between lab and road tests
had grown to such an extent for emissions of both carbon dioxide
and nitrogen oxides that further investigation was needed to
discover what carmakers were doing to manipulate results.
"The Volkswagen scandal was just the tip of the iceberg,"
said Greg Archer, clean vehicles manager at T&E, adding the gap
between lab tests and road performance cost a typical driver 450
euros ($504) per year.
ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association,
which represents top carmakers, has said there is no evidence
the use of defeat devices is an industry-wide issue.
In a statement on Monday, it said it supported the
development of updated testing. U.S. and European regulators
have said they are working on tighter rules.
THE RIGHT CHOICE?
Volkswagen's market value has fallen by more than 25 billion
euros since it admitted to cheating U.S. emissions tests. It
faces investigations and potential fines from regulators and
prosecutors, as well as lawsuits from cheated customers.
Customers and dealers have criticised a lack of information
from the company about what will happen to the 11 million
vehicles it has said were fitted with defeat devices worldwide.
There were signs on Monday the vehicles would be recalled
and refitted, with Volkswagen's Swiss distributor saying a plan
to refit almost 129,000 cars in its country would be presented
to Swiss transport authorities in October.
Volkswagen's flagship Audi brand said 2.1 million of its
cars were affected by the scandal, including the A1, A3, A4, A5,
A6, TT, Q3 and Q5 models.
Spain's industry minister said he would ask Volkswagen's
local Seat brand to pay back subsidies it had received for
'fuel-efficient' cars that broke rules.
"VW is in a dramatic situation. It will be far from easy to
restore the reputation of the company and win back trust from
customers," new CEO Mueller said in a letter to Porsche staff
seen by Reuters.
Some analysts question whether he is the right man for the
job, given his more than three decades at the company.
"He has made a career within the VW system, so how could he
credibly argue that all will change to the better now?" said
Commerzbank's Sascha Gommel.
At 1555 GMT, Volkswagen shares were down 7.5 percent at 99.3
euros.
Manufacturers globally now fear more costly regulations and
a drop in diesel car sales.
Diesel engines use less fuel and emit less carbon -- blamed
for global warming -- than standard gasoline engines. But they
emit higher levels of toxic nitrogen oxides, linked to deaths
from lung and heart disease.
In most of the world, diesel engines in passenger cars are a
niche product. But their fuel economy and low carbon emissions
have made them popular in Europe, where they account for half of
vehicles sold.
Volkswagen and other European manufacturers have promoted
"clean diesel" technology, but the suggestion this was achieved
by cheating on tests could affect the viability of the entire
diesel sector.
