(Adds finance arm hiring freeze, engine factory cutback)
* Financing arm freezes hiring, engine factory cuts a shift
* Supervisory board's top committee to meet Wednesday-source
* U.S. law firm Jones Day to lead external probe - source
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Sept 30 Volkswagen has
imposed a hiring freeze at its financing business and cut a
shift at a German engine factory as it braces for a hit to
business from cheating in diesel emissions tests.
Senior officials at the German carmaker will examine on
Wednesday evening the initial findings of an internal
investigation into the biggest business crisis in the company's
78-year history, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Meeting at group headquarters in Wolfsburg, the supervisory
board's executive committee will also prepare for an external
investigation by a U.S. law firm Jones Day, with an official
from that firm to join part of the meeting, the source added.
Europe's largest carmaker has admitted to using software to
rig diesel emissions tests in the United States. Germany's
transport minister says it also manipulated tests in Europe,
where Volkswagen sells about 40 percent of its vehicles.
It is under huge pressure to get to grips with a crisis that
has wiped more than a third off its market value, sent shock
waves through the global auto industry and could damage
Germany's economy.
VW Financial Services, which makes loans to car buyers and
leases vehicles to fleet operators, said on Wednesday it was
introducing a hiring freeze for the rest of the year.
"We are reacting to the current situation. It is a purely
precautionary measure," a spokesman said.
At its Salzgitter engine factory, Volkswagen also cut one
shift per week which it had initially put in place to meet
higher demand.
New Chief Executive Matthias Mueller, who took over from
Martin Winterkorn last Friday, has promised to find those
responsible and to create a new business culture.
"Those people who allowed this to happen, or who made the
decision to install this software -- they acted criminally. They
must take personal responsibility," supervisory board member
Olaf Lies told the BBC.
Winterkorn, CEO for almost nine years, is being investigated
by German prosecutors over allegations of fraud. The company
suspended three top engineers on Monday and two sources familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday that communications chief
Stephan Gruehsem was expected to step down. {ID:nL5N11Y16Y]
Investors view an external investigation as particularly
important, given the close links of Mueller and
chairman-designate Hans Dieter Poetsch to the Piech-Porsche clan
that controls Volkswagen.
Shareholder advisory firm Hermes EOS said on Monday it had
"real doubts" about Volkswagen's decision to appoint company
insiders to top jobs to tackle the crisis.
German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday that
some investors were calling for Poetsch to stand aside. However,
a spokesman for Porsche SE, the Piech-Porsche clan's
holding company, said it continued to back Poetsch as chairman.
MANAGEMENT FOCUS
Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would refit up to 11 million
diesel vehicles installed with the "cheat" software in one of
the biggest such recalls by a single automaker. It has promised
to submit details to regulators next month.
Johannes Kleis, communications chief for the European
Consumer Organisation, told Reuters it was pressing Volkswagen
to give customers information as quickly as possible about any
implications for fuel consumption and emissions.
But analysts say the refit may not be straightforward, and
Volkswagen's Czech division Skoda has informed the government in
Prague that it will need until the end of October to find a
technical solution. ]
Around 1.2 million Skoda vehicles are affected.
The source familiar with the matter told Reuters an engineer
questioned in the company's internal probe had warned of illegal
practices in emissions measurement as far back as 2011, but that
no action was taken.
On top of its own inquiries, Volkswagen faces investigations
by regulators and prosecutors across the world, plus potential
lawsuits from customers, investors and environmentalists.
Some analysts are concerned management will not have enough
time to focus on rebuilding the brand and tackling long-standing
areas of underperformance, such as the mass-market VW division,
flagging sales in China and a struggling U.S. business.
In a sign of the potential impact of the scandal, a car
valuation tracking guide on Wednesday said the value of used
Volkswagen diesel cars sold in Britain trailed the wider market
in September.
Industry publication Green Car Journal also said on Tuesday
it was rescinding "Green Car of the Year" awards given to
Volkswagen's 2009 VW Jetta TDI and 2010 Audi A3 TDI models.
However, Skoda said it had not seen any impact on sales or
orders from the crisis, and analysts said a halving in sales tax
on small cars in China could provide a boost to Volkswagen.
At 1410 GMT, Volkswagen shares were up 1.4 percent at 96.51
euros.
The company's troubles have been an embarrassment for
Germany, which has for years held Volkswagen up as a model of
its engineering prowess and has lobbied against some tighter
regulations on automakers. The German car industry employs more
than 750,000 people and is a major source of export income.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday
the crisis did not pose a danger to the country's economy,
Europe's largest, but added: "In the end, VW will not be the
same company it once was. A lot will change from a structural
perspective."
Car manufacturers fear the crisis could lead to more costly
regulations and hit sales of diesel cars.
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaus in Europe. Writing by
Mark Potter; Editing by Gareth Jones)