* VW's U.S. chief to testify to U.S. lawmaker panel on Oct.
* Germany's KBA watchdog wants plan presented by Oct. 7
* Owners want to know if refit will affect performance
By Andreas Cremer and Barbara Lewis
BERLIN/BRUSSELS, Oct 2 Volkswagen is
under pressure to give details within the next week of its plan
to refit up to 11 million diesel vehicles, with its U.S. chief
due to testify to lawmakers on Thursday and German regulators
also demanding swift action.
The German carmaker needs to fix software that allowed it to
cheat emissions tests, the discovery of which has sparked the
biggest business crisis in its 78-year history.
The scandal has wiped more than a third off Volkswagen's
share price, forced out its long-time chief executive and rocked
both global auto markets and the German establishment.
Europe's biggest carmaker said on Thursday it would take
several months to get to the bottom of who was responsible for
the software, although it promised to "inform the public in
regard to solutions found for the problems next week."
But analysts say it could be a challenge to do the refits
without leaving owners with vehicles that deliver diminished
fuel economy and performance, or require more maintenance --
problems that could potentially multiply lawsuits against the
company and further sully its reputation.
In a sign of the complexity, Belgian car importer D'Ieteren
told Reuters it had not heard any technical details
about the refit yet, and that Volkswagen had committed only to
having a plan set by the end of this month.
Volkswagen said on Friday it was taking time to come up with
solutions because automatic and manual vehicles and models with
different engine categories needed different fixes.
In the coming days, the carmaker will launch
country-specific websites where customers can enter details of
their vehicles to find out if they're affected, it said.
In the meantime, customers and dealers are seething.
"There's been no news whatsoever from Volkswagen, from the
dealer, any letter, any phone call, nothing whatsoever," said
Giacomo Corrado, who lives outside San Francisco and leases a
diesel Golf.
Bradley Hoffman, chairman of the American International
Automobile Dealers, said Volkswagen had not communicated well
"out of the gate", although he was confident they would
ultimately make things right with customers.
"I want them to get off their you know whats and handle this
thing swiftly and correctly. But I know they will," he said.
"This is urgent for them because it's a public relations
nightmare ... They're still in assessment mode."
Volkswagen shares, which have lost more than $30 billion in
value since the crisis began, dipped to a new 4-year low of
91.60 euros on Friday.
TWO-SPEED RESPONSE
The scandal has thrown the spotlight on problems with the
availability and quality of official emissions data that
campaigners have complained about for years.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which
announced Volkswagen's cheating in diesel emissions tests on
Sept. 18, provides detailed information on vehicle performance
in tests. Published data from German counterpart KBA, upon which
some other national bodies rely for tests on Volkswagen
vehicles, do not break down the test performance of individual
vehicle models.
Asked whether there was any way, other than asking the
manufacturer, for the public to find out if a specific model
complies with EU rules, a spokesman for the KBA said: "I dont
think so."
U.S. authorities have generally been quicker to respond to
the crisis too, leaving Europe open to the charge of letting
down consumers and being too close to its struggling car
industry -- a key source of jobs and export income.
The EPA, which said on Sept. 25 it would toughen tests for
all carmakers, will scrutinise at least 28 diesel models made by
BMW, Chrysler General Motors, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz, the
Financial Times reported on Friday.
A U.S. congressional oversight panel said on Thursday it had
called Volkswagen's U.S. chief, Michael Horn to testify on Oct.
8, while more than 30 U.S. state attorneys general have banded
together to conduct an investigation into Volkswagen, New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Friday.
European authorities are seeking answers too. Germany's KBA
has set Volkswagen an Oct. 7 deadline to present a plan to bring
diesel emissions into line with the law.
But the response in much of Europe has been slower.
French prosecutors only opened a preliminary inquiry into
Volkswagen on Friday, whereas the U.S. Department of Justice was
reported on Sept. 21 to have started a criminal investigation.
European carmakers are lobbying hard to limit the fallout
from the scandal, which they fear could lead to costlier
regulations and hit sales of diesel vehicles -- which account
for almost a half of sales in Europe compared with a small
fraction in the United States.
In a letter dated Sept. 29 to the European Union's council
of ministers, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association
said manufacturers would need until 2019 to fully meet some new
pollution limits.
It also suggested U.S. authorities had an ulterior motive
for their actions. "We understand that the U.S. want to
challenge the leadership role that the European manufacturers
have taken globally in this technology," said the letter, seen
by Reuters, referring to diesel cars.
The car industry is particularly important to Germany,
Europe's largest economy, where the likes of BMW, Daimler and
Volkswagen employ more than 750,000 people. Berlin has in the
past lobbied the EU against tougher regulations on carmakers.
German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, who once sat on
Volkswagen's board, said on Friday the investigations into the
company should not turn in to a campaign against the industry as
a whole.
Philippe Lamberts, co-chair of the Greens group in the
European Parliament, said the auto industry had to change.
"They should shut up and put up with it. It's not a question
of profits, it's about health, it's about the rule of law," he
told Reuters.
Jos Dings, director of campaign group Transport &
Environment, said the EU should set up a new Europe-wide vehicle
inspection agency akin to the EPA, but was not optimistic.
"Member states will try their utmost to keep that power with
their national type approval authorities -- despite the fact
that it is clear they have not done much more than indeed
approve vehicles," he said.
