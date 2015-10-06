* Supervisory board to meet on Wednesday morning
* Deadline from German watchdog for response to emissions
crisis
* VW's U.S. head to testify before lawmakers on Thursday
By Andreas Cremer
WOLFSBURG, Germany, Oct 6 Hans Dieter Poetsch's
first board meeting as chairman of Volkswagen on Wednesday could
turn out to be his most important, coming just hours before a
deadline set by German regulators and testimony by the company's
top U.S. executive in Congress.
More than two weeks after the carmaker admitted to cheating
U.S. emissions tests, Poetsch will be appointed to the helm of
the 20-person supervisory board at a specially convened meeting
at the German company's headquarters in Wolfsburg.
Sources close to the company say the meeting, due to start
at 9 a.m local time (0700 GMT), is likely to last for hours,
given the number and gravity of the issues to be discussed.
Europe's largest carmaker is under huge pressure to find
those responsible, say how affected vehicles will be fixed and
identify to what extent it may also have cheated in Europe.
The biggest business crisis in its 78-year history has wiped
more than a third off Volkswagen's share price, forced out its
long-time chief executive and sent shockwaves through both the
global car industry and the German establishment.
On Tuesday, more than 20,000 workers gathered at the
company's sprawling Wolfsburg plant to hear new CEO Matthias
Mueller address them for the first time since he replaced Martin
Winterkorn two weeks ago.
"We will overcome the crisis," Mueller told staff, many of
them wearing specially printed t-shirts with the slogan "one
team, one family" to show their support for the company.
Mueller warned all projects and investments would be put
under review and there would be "massive cuts".
But Volkswagen's ability to recover could also
depend on what happens on two key dates this week: Germany's KBA
watchdog has set a Wednesday deadline to submit a plan to make
its cars compliant with emissions laws and the company's top
U.S. executive is due to testify before a U.S. congressional
oversight panel on Thursday.
CHEATING
Since Volkswagen's cheating was exposed on Sept. 18, the
carmaker has come under fire for a slow response.
While it admitted on Sept. 22 that 11 million diesel
vehicles worldwide were fitted with software capable of rigging
emissions tests, it only provided customers with information
about whether their vehicles were affected on Friday.
Owners have been told their cars and vans will have to be
refitted, but do not know if this will affect their fuel economy
or performance -- key issues that could determine the number of
lawsuits and amount of damage to Volkswagen's reputation.
Analysts and investors are also anxious to know whether
Volkswagen cheated emissions tests in Europe too. The German
transport ministry has said it did, but has not given details.
Given 8 million of the 11 million affected vehicles are in
the European Union, any cheating there could have a bigger
impact than the United States in terms of fines and lawsuits.
"We need clarity on Europe," Bernstein analyst Max Wurburton
wrote in a research note this week.
"If the issue is just limited to the U.S. ... then the
financial consequences may be containable. But if VW also
cheated in Europe, then the situation will become much graver."
WHO'S RESPONSIBLE?
Volkswagen's supervisory board will also be under pressure
to come up with answers about who was responsible for installing
the "cheat" software and concealing its usage.
The company has suspended more than 10 senior managers,
including three top engineers. However, one source close to the
supervisory board told Reuters on Monday the carmaker's internal
inquiry had not found any evidence to accuse the top engineers
of the manipulation.
Volkswagen has said its investigations, including an
external one by U.S. law firm Jones Day, would take months.
But a panel of U.S. lawmakers will want answers when they
question the company's U.S. boss Michael Horn on Thursday.
Two sources close to the board said Wednesday's meeting
would look to provide Horn with detailed information and a
timeline on the rigging of U.S. emissions tests.
CEO Mueller and an official from Jones Day will attend the
supervisory board meeting, sources said.
RETURN OF PIECH
The rise of both Poetsch and Mueller signal a return to
influence for Volkswagen's long-time chairman Ferdinand Piech,
who was ousted in April after he publicly criticised
Winterkorn's performance.
Piech, a member of the Porsche-Piech clan that owns a
controlling stake in the German carmaker, has supported both
managers in their careers.
The 78-year-old, who considers Volkswagen his life's work,
was likely to exert renewed influence under the new regime in
areas such as brand management and model strategy, a source
close to the matter said.
After keeping away from the company in the months after his
ouster, Piech and his wife Ursula visited the Volkswagen stand
at the Frankfurt auto show on Sept. 22, four days after the
emissions scandal broke and the day before Winterkorn resigned.
Some analysts and investors have questioned Volkswagen's
decision to appoint company insiders to top jobs in the wake of
the scandal, saying hiring outsiders would underscore its
commitment to change.
Shareholder advisory firm Hermes EOS said last week it had
"real doubts" about whether Volkswagen's main stakeholders
recognised the need for fundamental reform.
(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Mark
Potter; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)