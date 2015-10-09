HAMBURG/BERLIN Oct 9 Volkswagen's
core autos division will likely plunge into a loss this year as
it is set to shoulder the bulk of the costs from the fallout of
the company's rigging of diesel emissions tests, two company
sources said on Friday.
VW's namesake brand accounts for about 5 million of the up
to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide that need to be refitted
because they could carry software designed to manipulate
emissions tests.
Europe's largest automaker is setting aside 6.5 billion
euros ($7.4 billion) in the third quarter to cover servicing and
marketing outlays related to the scandal.
One source said the bulk of those costs would be booked to
the main brand's accounts.
German magazine Der Spiegel reported the possible loss at
VW's largest autos division by sales and revenue earlier on
Friday. VW declined to comment.
The biggest business crisis in VW's 78-year history has
wiped more than a third off its share price, forced out its
long-time CEO, prompted investigations across the world and
rocked both the car industry and German establishment.
Hamburg-based M.M. Warburg analyst Marc-Rene Tonn said it
was still unclear whether VW would allocate the 6.5 billion
euros to brand or group accounts.
Third-quarter group results, due to be published on Oct. 28,
will also reflect 500 million euros of costs for restructuring
in Brazil and Russia as well as 1.4 billion euros in gains from
VW's sale of shares in Suzuki, Tonn said.
VW's namesake brand contributed 1.43 billion euros or 21
percent of the group's 6.82 billion half-year profit, which
included strong performances from premium brands Audi and
Porsche.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark
Potter)