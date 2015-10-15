* New CEO says company can bounce back in 2-3 years
* VW says will recall about 8.5 mln vehicles in EU
* Suspends senior manager over emissions cheating scandal
By Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Oct 15 Volkswagen
can bounce back from the scandal over its rigging of diesel
emissions tests in two to three years, its new CEO predicted on
Thursday, as the carmaker outlined plans to recall 8.5 million
affected vehicles in the European Union.
Matthias Mueller, who took the helm last month after
Europe's biggest automaker admitted to cheating U.S. diesel
emissions tests, said the German company needed to give more
power to its brands and regional operations while working to get
to the bottom of the biggest business scandal in its history.
"We have a good chance of shining again in two to three
years," he said in a speech to Volkswagen managers in Leipzig.
Volkswagen has said up to 11 million vehicles worldwide
could contain banned software that allows them to know when they
are being tested and temporarily reduce toxic emissions.
The German company said on Thursday it would recall around
8.5 million vehicles affected in the European Union following an
order from Germany's KBA automotive watchdog, which is taking
the lead for other national EU regulators.
Volkswagen had said previously there were around 8 million
vehicles affected in the EU. A spokesman said it was recalling a
further 500,000 "voluntarily," but did not know whether they
might also contain the cheat software.
The KBA said the recall, involving 2.4 million vehicles in
Germany, should start at the beginning of next year and would be
mandatory, meaning drivers do not get to chose whether or not to
bring in their cars and vans for servicing.
A recall of all 11 million vehicles would be among the
biggest in history by a single automaker, similar in scale to
Toyota's 2009-2010 recall of more than 10 million vehicles over
acceleration problems, though dwarfed by the number recalled by
multiple carmakers due to faulty Takata air bags.
Some analysts have said the scandal could cost Volkswagen as
much as 35 billion euros ($40 billion) to cover vehicle refits,
regulatory fines and lawsuits.
Prosecutors in Italy said on Thursday they were
investigating local managers at Volkswagen and its Lamborghini
sports car business for alleged fraud.
Nearly four weeks after it publicly admitted to rigging U.S.
emissions tests, Volkswagen is under pressure to identify those
responsible. It has been criticised by politicians, investors
and consumers for the time it is taking to produce answers.
Two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday the
company had suspended Falko Rudolph, who oversaw the development
of diesel engines between 2006 and 2010, as part of its
investigation into the wrongdoing, which has already seen three
top engineers suspended. [ID:nL5N11Y1JI
FUTURE OF DIESEL
The scandal has wiped around a quarter off Volkswagen's
stock market value, forced out its long-time CEO and rocked the
global auto industry and German establishment.
"We will significantly streamline structures, processes and
(decision-making) bodies. We must become leaner and take
decisions more rapidly," Mueller said of his recovery plan.
"Our competitors are only waiting for us to fall behind on
technology matters because we are so preoccupied with ourselves.
But we won't let that happen," he added.
German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said on
Thursday the government should think about ending tax breaks for
diesel cars and promoting electric ones, though she later said
higher taxes for diesel vehicles were not on the agenda.
Tax breaks have given a big boost to diesel vehicles in
Europe, where they account for about a half of sales compared
with just a small fraction in the United States. Abolishing them
could have business implications for European carmakers
including Renault, Peugeot and Fiat
, as well as Volkswagen.
France said on Wednesday it planned to reduce a tax break on
diesel fuel.
German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the KBA
had given Volkswagen until the end of the month to come up with
a plan for a software fix needed for 2.0 litre vehicles affected
by the recall.
The carmaker has until the end of November to come up with a
technical solution for 1.6 and 1.2 litre vehicles, he added.
Volkswagen has said it aims to complete a refit of all
affected vehicles by the end of 2016, with some requiring more
complex and expensive changes to hardware.
Germany had previously said 2.8 million Volkswagen vehicles
were affected by the scandal in the country. Dobrindt said only
2.4 million needed to be recalled because the other 400,000 were
no longer on the roads. He reiterated the affected vehicles were
safe and could be driven as normal.
