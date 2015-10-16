(Removes word former from first paragraph to make clear
FRANKFURT, Oct 16 Volkswagen named
Daimler manager Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt on Friday to the
newly created post of board member for integrity and legal
affairs, as it strives to recover from the scandal over its
cheating of diesel emissions tests.
Europe's biggest carmaker said Hohmann-Dennhardt, who has
held the same position at German rival Daimler since
2011, would start her new job on Jan. 1, 2016.
VW also said group sales fell 1.5 percent in September from
the same month last year. That marked an improvement from a 5.4
percent drop in August and would have seen little impact from
the test-cheating scandal, which only came to light in the
second half of September.
VW admitted on Sept. 18 it used illegal software to
manipulate emissions tests on diesel vehicles in the United
States, sparking the biggest business crisis in its history.
The admission has wiped about a quarter off its stock market
value, forced out its long-time chief executive and sparked
investigations and lawsuits across the world.
Daimler said it had agreed to release Hohmann-Dennhardt from
her contract early.
"Daimler is helping VW build rebuild trust in the German car
industry," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, head of the Center of
Automotive Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen.
"It's an important step to help VW clean up the affair."
Though VW has recruited outsiders to senior jobs before, it
has a strong tradition of promoting from within and has come
under fire from some investors for appointing company veterans
as its new CEO and chairman in the wake of the test-cheating
scandal.
Before joining Daimler, Hohmann-Dennhardt, 65, was a judge
of the federal constitutional court. Prior to that, she held
position in the German state of Hesse including minister of
science and the arts and minister of justice.
Earlier on Friday, VW promoted Lars-Henner Santelmann to be
the new head of its finance arm, Volkswagen Financial Services.
Santelmann, who joined VW in 1988, succeeds Frank Witter who
was recently appointed as VW's new chief financial officer.
Breaking down its September sales figures, VW said group
sales rose 4.7 percent in western Europe and 7.3 percent in the
United States, offset by a 0.8 percent decline in China, a 26
percent drop in Russia and a 44 percent plunge in Brazil.
