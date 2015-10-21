(Fixes typographical error in first paragraph)

FRANKFURT Oct 21 Volkswagen has stopped the sale within the European Union of new cars equipped with software that can cheat diesel emissions tests, a spokesman for Europe's biggest carmaker said on Wednesday.

The move affects a limited number of diesel cars with Euro 5 engines (EA 189) held at dealerships that will now be upgraded and then put up for sale, he added.

German magazine Automobilwoche earlier reported the sales stoppage.

Volkswagen said last week it would recall 8.5 million vehicles in the European Union which could contain banned software that allows them to know when they are being tested and temporarily reduce toxic emissions. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Keith Weir)