* VW says looking at earlier versions of EA 288 diesel
engine
* Says main EA 288 Euro 5 and 6 versions don't contain
cheats
* Has said up to 11 mln vehicles with EA 189 engine affected
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Oct 22 Volkswagen is looking
into whether more vehicles contain software capable of cheating
diesel emissions tests, it said on Thursday, potentially
increasing the cost and disruption of a scandal that has rocked
Europe's biggest carmaker.
The German company said it was examining older versions of
its latest EA 288 diesel engines to see if they contained
software that allowed vehicles to know when they were being
tested and temporarily reduce toxic emissions to pass tests.
However, it later added the two main versions of the engine
-- the Euro 5 and Euro 6 -- did not include the banned software,
reducing the chances of a big increase in the number of affected
vehicles.
In neither of its statements did Volkswagen say which
variants of the EA 288 engine it was examining, nor how many
vehicles might be affected. Spokespeople were not immediately
available to comment.
Almost five weeks after it admitted to rigging U.S. diesel
emissions tests, Volkswagen is struggling to get to the bottom
of a scandal that has wiped about a third off its stock market
value, forced out its long-time chief executive and rocked both
the global car industry and the German establishment.
The more vehicles that include illegal software, the higher
the costs Volkswagen could face for refitting them, as well as
for potential regulatory fines and lawsuits.
The company said last month that banned software could be in
up to 11 million vehicles worldwide fitted with its older EA 189
diesel engine.
U.S. regulators have said they are also investigating
Volkswagen's "generation 3" vehicles in the United States, which
contain the latest EA 288 diesel engine.
However, that affects a relatively small number of vehicles,
whereas problems with the EA 288 in Europe could potentially be
much bigger, analysts said.
Diesel vehicles account for around half of auto sales in
Europe compared with a small fraction in the United States.
Volkswagen also makes about 40 percent of its sales in Europe.
The company has come under fire from lawmakers, analysts and
customers for its handling of the biggest business crisis in its
78-year history.
"The way this is all coming out ... is amazing," said
Bernstein analyst Max Warburton. "Perhaps they can change their
advertising slogan from 'Das Auto' to 'Das Motor: Engines so
complicated even we don't understand how they work!'" he said.
Volkswagen said last week it would recall and refit 8.5
million vehicles in the European Union. It added on Wednesday
that about 3 million of those would need hardware changes -- a
more costly upgrade than the software changes needed for the
other affected vehicles.
Volkswagen shares closed up 3.4 percent at 103.7 euros on
Thursday, off an earlier low of 99.68 euros.
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Maria
Sheahan and Mark Potter; Editing by Susan Thomas and Anna
Willard)