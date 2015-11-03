* 800,000 cars affected by under-reporting
* VW sees about 2 billion euros in economic risk
* Top management to start dialog with authorities on
consequences
* Porsche sticks with profit forecast, says it could change
* Shares down 1.5 percent
(Adds comment from California clean air regulators starting in
paragraph 15)
By Andreas Cremer and Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Nov 3 Volkswagen on Tuesday
said it had understated the fuel consumption of 800,000 cars
sold in Europe, while majority stakeholder Porsche Automobil
Holding SE warned that VW's latest findings could
further weigh on its results.
The latest revelation about fuel economy and carbon dioxide
emissions, which Germany's largest automaker said represented a
roughly 2 billion euro ($2.19 billion) economic risk, deepened
the crisis at VW.
The scandal initially centered on software on up to 11
million diesel vehicles worldwide that VW admitted vastly
understated their actual emissions of smog-causing pollutant
nitrogen oxide.
U.S. environmental regulators said on Monday that similar
"defeat devices" were installed on larger 3.0 liter engines used
in luxury sport utility vehicles from Porsche and Audi, although
VW has denied those allegations.
Porsche's North American unit said it was discontinuing
sales of Porsche Cayenne diesel sport utility vehicles until
further notice, citing the allegations.
The latest findings that VW understated fuel consumption and
carbon dioxide emissions, areas which U.S. regulators have yet
to address, were disclosed as VW continues a broad review of its
handling of all pollution-related issues. While the findings
mostly apply to smaller diesel engines, one gasoline-powered
engine is also affected.
"VW is leaving us all speechless," said Arndt Ellinghorst of
banking advisory firm Evercore ISI. "It seems to us that this is
another issue triggered by VW's internal investigation and
potentially related to Europe."
The carmaker said it would immediately start talking to
"responsible authorities" about what to do about the latest
findings.
"From the very start I have pushed hard for the relentless
and comprehensive clarification of events," Volkswagen Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller said in a statement. "We will stop at
nothing and nobody. This is a painful process but it is our only
alternative."
'DEEPLY CONCERNED'
Porsche, which last month had already cut its outlook as a
result of the scandal, said it was sticking with its current
forecast for post-tax profit of between 0.8 and 1.8 billion
euros. But it said the forecast could still change and was
dependent on VW meeting its own current profit forecasts.
The biggest business crisis in VW's 78-year history has
wiped as much as a third off its stock market value, forced out
long-time CEO Martin Winterkorn and rocked the auto industry, a
key employer and source of export income in Germany.
"Volkswagen has done a disservice to German industry,"
Ulrich Grillo, the head of the Federation of German industries,
told a conference on Tuesday, adding the firm had an obligation
to the whole industry to clear up the scandal quickly.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the European Commission,
the European Union's executive body, called for clarity and
transparency to clean up the scandal.
VW's supervisory board said it is "deeply concerned by the
discovery of the irregularities" involving CO2 levels, and will
meet in the "very near future" on the issue.
In the United States, Mary Nichols, chair of the California
Air Resources Board, which tested Volkswagen's diesel engines,
told Reuters on Tuesday that the regulator will likely
investigate the company's gas engines in California in wake of
discovering the irregularities out of Europe.
"The issue is the CO2 from all their fleet, not just from
diesel vehicles, and I think we probably will have to go back
and look at what they've been reporting," she said in Los
Angeles.
"It's not clear to me whether this would affect the U.S.
reporting or only the European, and our systems are somewhat
different. So that's just a question we're going to have to
ask."
VW took a 6.7 billion euro hit in its third-quarter results
to cover initial costs related to the scandal. Some analysts
have said the final bill could reach as much as 35 billion euros
in regulatory fines, lawsuits and vehicle refits.
VW shares fell 1.5 percent to close at 111 euros. The VW
statement about under-reporting fuel economy came out after the
Frankfurt market had closed.
MORE PRESSURE
VW is under huge pressure to identify those responsible for
the cheating and fix affected vehicles, and it has come under
fire from lawmakers, investors and analysts for a slow response.
Some analysts and investors criticised the appointment of
Mueller as group CEO, questioning whether a company veteran was
the right man to lead an overhaul of the business.
Top players on VW's supervisory board, including the head of
Lower Saxony, VW's second-largest shareholder, are in close
contact with the carmaker and seeking information from its top
management on the latest accusations by EPA, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
VW was the only brand of Germany's top carmakers to post
lower sales in a growing German market in October, the Federal
Motor Transport Authority (KBA) said on Tuesday. New
registrations of the VW brand fell 0.7 percent while BMW,
Porsche, Opel and Mercedes all reported higher deliveries in a
market that was up 1 percent to 278,000 cars.
Audi said on Tuesday it had not installed defeat devices in
its 3-liter V6 diesel engines and is aiming to meet with
California regulators in the next week to explain its position
as well as how the software works. Seeking belated authorization
of the software could be one option to try to solve the matter,
the spokesman said.
"It would cause the biggest possible shock to VW if those
accusations are true," said Stefan Bratzel, head of the Center
of Automotive Management think-tank near Cologne.
"VW keeps touting utmost transparency but they really should
have put all the cards on the table. There is a lot of need for
explanation, from Audi too."
Rival German carmaker BMW reiterated on Tuesday it
had not manipulated emissions tests, as it posted a surprise
rise in third-quarter operating profit.
($1 = 0.9132 euro)
