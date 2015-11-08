* Engineers overinflated tyres, tampered with motor oil-Bild
BERLIN, Nov 8 Several Volkswagen
engineers have admitted manipulating carbon dioxide emissions
data because goals set by former Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn were difficult to achieve, Bild am Sonntag reported.
The paper said VW engineers tampered with tyre pressure and
mixed diesel with their motor oil to make them use less fuel, a
deception that began in 2013 and carried on until the spring of
this year.
"Employees have indicated in an internal investigation that
there were irregularities in ascertaining fuel consumption data.
How this happened is subject to ongoing proceedings," a
Volkswagen spokesman said, declining to comment on the Bild
report.
Volkswagen on Tuesday said it had understated the fuel
consumption and carbon dioxide emissions of about 800,000
vehicles sold in Europe and later said it would foot the bill
for extra taxes incurred by drivers as a result.
The latest allegation has deepened a crisis which erupted in
September when Volkswagen admitted it had rigged U.S. nitrogen
oxides emissions tests. Auto analysts say the company could face
a bill as high as 35 billion euros ($38 billion) for fines,
lawsuits and vehicle refits.
Volkswagen is encouraging its rank and file staff to
cooperate with its internal investigation by promising not to
fire or sue them for any misconduct although high-level managers
would still be held to account, a person familiar with the
matter said.
According to Bild, Winterkorn declared at the Geneva auto
show in March 2012 that VW wanted to reduce its CO2 emissions by
30 percent by 2015 and the engineers did not dare to tell him
that this would be difficult to achieve.
Volkswagen has declined to comment on whether the firm's
culture or the management style of Winterkorn, who resigned in
September, had been a factor in the cheating. Lawyers for
Winterkorn have not responded to a request for comment.
An engineer at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, who works in
the Research & Development department, broke his silence at the
end of October and told his superiors about the large-scale
deception, Bild said citing only what it said was information it
had received.
Volkswagen's supervisory board is scheduled to convene on
Monday for the first time in about a month, in a meeting also to
be attended by CEO Mueller, to take stock of the fallout from
the widening scandal, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The non-executive board, which includes the state premier of
VW shareholder Lower Saxony, labour representatives as well as
members of the founding Piech and Porsche families, is not
expected to decide on funding measures but rather to assess the
scale of the damage, the sources added.
Bild said the engineers used several illegal measures to
manipulate the emissions values, including through a higher tyre
pressure of 3.5 bar. They also mixed diesel in the motor oil so
that the vehicle ran more smoothly and used less fuel.
VW is conducting an internal investigation into its handling
of all pollution-related issues after admitting that it had
cheated on diesel nitrogen oxides emissions tests in the United
States.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday that VW managers
were worried about travelling to the United States because U.S.
investigators have confiscated the passport of a VW employee
while on a visit there.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Writing by
Caroline Copley and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jon Boyle and Anna
Willard)