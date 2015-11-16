(Refiles to add UPDATE 1 tag to headline)
BERLIN Nov 16 Volkswagen
manipulated the carbon dioxide (CO2) emission levels of more
petrol-powered vehicles than previously disclosed, a spokesman
for the carmaker said on Monday.
VW said on Nov. 3 it had understated the level of CO2
emissions in about 800,000 cars sold mainly in Europe, and
consequently their fuel usage.
It said then the cheating affected predominantly 1.2 and 1.4
litre diesel engines and one petrol engine, the 1.4 litre motor
with a cylinder cut-off.
In a statement published on Friday after European business
hours, the carmaker said it had also identified "implausible CO2
levels" in current petrol models such as the 1.0 litre Seat
Ibiza, the 1.2 litre VW Jetta and the 2.0 litre VW Passat.
Some 24 models with petrol engines out of a total 130 VW
group vehicles were listed in the attachment on Friday.
A VW spokesman confirmed on Monday more petrol engines were
implicated by the CO2 malfeasance than previously disclosed.
The revelations about fuel economy and CO2 emissions have
deepened the crisis at VW, which is expecting costs of at least
2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) linked to these issues.
The scandal initially centred on software used on up to 11
million diesel vehicles worldwide that VW admitted in September
had vastly understated their actual emissions of pollutant
nitrogen oxide. VW has set aside 6.7 billion euros to help cover
costs related to the vehicle recalls.
($1 = 0.9336 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Maria Sheahan and
David Clarke)