BERLIN Nov 16 Volkswagen manipulated the carbon dioxide (CO2) emission levels of more petrol-powered vehicles than previously disclosed, a spokesman for the carmaker said on Monday.

VW said on Nov. 3 it had understated the level of CO2 emissions in about 800,000 cars sold mainly in Europe, and consequently their fuel usage.

It said then the cheating affected predominantly 1.2 and 1.4 litre diesel engines and one petrol engine, the 1.4 litre motor with a cylinder cut-off.

In a statement published on Friday after European business hours, the carmaker said it had also identified "implausible CO2 levels" in current petrol models such as the 1.0 litre Seat Ibiza, the 1.2 litre VW Jetta and the 2.0 litre VW Passat.

Some 24 models with petrol engines out of a total 130 VW group vehicles were listed in the attachment on Friday.

A VW spokesman confirmed on Monday more petrol engines were implicated by the CO2 malfeasance than previously disclosed.

The revelations about fuel economy and CO2 emissions have deepened the crisis at VW, which is expecting costs of at least 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) linked to these issues.

The scandal initially centred on software used on up to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide that VW admitted in September had vastly understated their actual emissions of pollutant nitrogen oxide. VW has set aside 6.7 billion euros to help cover costs related to the vehicle recalls. ($1 = 0.9336 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Maria Sheahan and David Clarke)