* 13 banks help shoulder the costs of emissions scandal
* 8 banks loan 1.825 bln euros each, 5 banks 1.08 bln each
* Assets sales of over 20 bln promised if refinancing fails
* VW declines comment
* VW sees falling number of cars affected by CO2 cheating
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Dec 3 Volkswagen has told
banks supplying a 20 billion euro ($21.1 billion) credit line
that it would sell assets if it finds no other way of repaying
the one-year loan, two people familiar with the matter said.
Europe's largest carmaker is under pressure to strengthen
its finances as it is expected to have to pay out tens of
billions of euros to cover fines, lawsuits and vehicle refits
after it admitted to cheating U.S. diesel emissions tests and
falsifying carbon dioxide emissions.
The biggest corporate scandal in the German company's
78-year history has forced out its long-time CEO, wiped billions
of euros off its market value and hammered its bonds, making it
much more expensive for the company to borrow through its
traditionally-preferred route of the debt market.
VW secured the 20 billion euro bridging loan from 13 banks
this week and is planning to refinance it by issuing bonds over
the next couple of months, the sources said.
Under the terms, VW assured the lenders it would sell or
list assets worth up to significantly more than 20 billion euros
if it fails to find other sources of money, the people said.
Volkswagen declined to comment.
"No specific assets have been discussed," one of the people
said, while another person said a potential emergency rights
issue was also an option.
Investment bankers are pitching ideas to Volkswagen on
potential ways to raise money, though decisions are unlikely
before more clarity on the scope of penalty payments and recall
costs have emerged, the people said.
Listings of divisions such as Audi, Porsche or its truck
business - which is being carved out now - seem unlikely, but
the non-truck parts of VW's MAN subsidiary are
expected to be at the top of the list of potential divestments,
the people said.
The MAN power engineering operations, whose products include
ship engines, mini power plants, special gear units, propulsion
components and testing systems may be valued at 4-5 billion
euros in a potential deal, the people said.
The division accounted for all of MAN's 101 million euro
nine-month operating group profit and for more than a quarter of
its 9.98 billion in sales.
"Volkswagen may also consider divesting luxury car brands
Bentley and Lamborghini or motor bike brand Ducati, although
these units don't really move the needle," one of the sources
said.
Separately, VW said the number of cars whose carbon dioxide
(CO2) emissions and fuel consumption have been understated may
turn out to be smaller than the 800,000 announced last month. VW
has said it expects costs of at least 2 billion euros from the
issue.
Investigations into the circumstances of the manipulations
and number of affected vehicles have not been concluded yet,
"but many CO2 levels have in the meantime turned out to be quite
accurately measured," a spokesman said.
VW's Skoda subsidiary said on Thursday initial suspicions
that the Czech brand was also affected by the CO2 malfeasance
have turned out to be wrong.
Almost 500 lawsuits have been filed in the United States
against VW, Audi and Porsche since the emissions scandal became
public on Sept. 18, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung and
broadcasters NDR and WDR said on Thursday, without citing the
source of the information.
