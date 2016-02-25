BERLIN Feb 25 Volkswagen's top
committee has hired a German law firm to advise it on the
liabilities the carmaker could face as a result of its cheating
of diesel emissions tests.
Europe's biggest automaker admitted in September to rigging
U.S. diesel emissions tests and shortly afterwards appointed
U.S. law firm Jones Day to investigate those responsible for the
biggest corporate scandal in its history.
The German company said earlier this month that Jones Day
would publish its findings in the second half of April.
The new law firm will look at those findings and advise on
the liabilities Volkswagen (VW) could face under corporate law,
a spokesman said on Thursday, declining to name the law firm.
Earlier this month, VW postponed the publication of its 2015
results and delayed an annual shareholders' meeting due to the
difficulties it was having to put an exact price on the scandal.
The supervisory board's executive committee approved a
recommendation by its task force to seek the extra legal advice,
the spokesman said.
"VW will ruthlessly clarify the matter in its entirety," he
said. "Everything will be put on the table, nothing will be
swept under the carpet. The internal and external specialists
tasked with this are investigating regardless of who the
individuals involved are and without taboos."
German news agency DPA reported VW's recruitment of the law
firm earlier on Thursday.
VW set aside 6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in the third
quarter of 2015 to cover repair costs for up to 11 million
vehicles worldwide that could be fitted with illegal software.
Analysts estimate it could have to pay out billions more due
to regulatory fines and lawsuits.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)