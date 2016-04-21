April 21 Volkswagen AG and the Justice
Department reached a deal in principle to address excess diesel
emissions in nearly 600,000 polluting vehicles that will include
buyback offers and a possible fix, a federal judge said
Thursday.
U.S. Judge Charles Breyer said the settlement is expected to
include a buyback offer for nearly 500,000 2.0-liter vehicles
and a possible fix if regulators agree on it. The settlement
will include an environmental remediation fund and additional
compensation to owners to sell back or have vehicles fixed.
The government and Volkswagen have until late June to
complete a final "consent decree" that will face public comment
before taking effect.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)