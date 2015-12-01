NEW DELHI Dec 1 Volkswagen AG's Indian unit has agreed to recall 323,000 diesel cars, starting this month, for violating the country's anti-pollution norms, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

In November, India found cars made by Volkswagen's local business had violated nitrogen oxide emissions norms. The government found significantly higher variation in some of Volkswagen's and sister brand Audi's diesel cars.

Ambuj Sharma, additional secretary in the ministry of heavy industries, said on Tuesday that the vehicles to be recalled by Volkswagen would include Audi and Skoda cars.

A Volkswagen Group India spokesman declined immediate comment but said the company will issue a statement shortly. (Reporting by Aditi Shah, editing by Louise Heavens)