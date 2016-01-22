BRIEF-Warrior Met Coal Inc shares open at $17.50 in debut, below IPO price of $19.00 per share
* Warrior Met Coal Inc shares open at $17.50 in debut, below IPO price of $19.00 per share Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 22 Many of Volkswagen's managers and staff dealing with emissions problems in the engine-development department knew about "defeat devices" being developed, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Friday, citing results from VW's internal investigation.
A whistleblower, who was himself involved in the deception, alerted a senior manager outside the department who did not react, said the newspaper, which researched the matter together with regional broadcasters NDR and WDR.
A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment on what he called "speculation", saying the investigation was continuing. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
MOSCOW, April 13 A strong rouble is deflating Russian oil producers' and government hopes for a revenue boost from a global deal to curb output that was designed to lift prices and reduce inventories.