FRANKFURT Jan 22 Many of Volkswagen's managers and staff dealing with emissions problems in the engine-development department knew about "defeat devices" being developed, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Friday, citing results from VW's internal investigation.

A whistleblower, who was himself involved in the deception, alerted a senior manager outside the department who did not react, said the newspaper, which researched the matter together with regional broadcasters NDR and WDR.

A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment on what he called "speculation", saying the investigation was continuing. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)