UPDATE 5-Sunoco to sell 1,110 U.S. stores to 7-Eleven operator for $3.3 bln
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
BERLIN Oct 13 Volkswagen will trim investments at its biggest autos division by 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) a year and accelerate its cost-cutting programme to cope with costs related to the group's diesel emissions scandal unleashed last month.
The carmaker also said on Tuesday it would overhaul the model strategy at its namesake brand.
Sources at the carmaker told Reuters last Friday that VW's biggest division by sales and revenue would likely slump to a loss this year as it was set to shoulder the bulk of costs from the scandal, which was prompted by VW cheating on emissions tests for diesel vehicles.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organization (Adds comments, background)
April 6 Rue21 Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, as the U.S. teen fashion retailer faces a big debt pile and declining foot traffic.