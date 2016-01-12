MILAN Jan 12 Italian consumer group
Altroconsumo will launch an appeal after a court rejected its
class action case against Volkswagen in which it
accused the carmaker of understating the level of carbon dioxide
emissions in one of its models.
Altroconsumo filed the class action in September 2014, long
before Volkswagen was engulfed in a scandal over its cheating of
diesel emissions tests and before it admitted late last year to
understating fuel consumption on about 36,000 cars.
The consumer group had filed a similar class action against
Fiat Chrysler that was rejected by a lower court, but
later accepted after an appeal.
"For this we are more than confident and move forward. Our
battle for transparency continues," Marco Pierani,
Altroconsumo's head of external relations, said in a statement.
Altroconsumo said in 2014 it had done laboratory tests on a
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI BM model, which resulted in emissions 50
percent higher than those declared by the carmaker.
In the class action it asked that Volkswagen be ordered to
pay around 500 euros ($542) in damages to each owner of the
tested model. The class action was lodged with a court in
Venice, whose catchment area covers the city of Verona, where
Volkswagen has its Italian headquarters.
So far, 9,645 people have signed the class action at this
preliminary stage.
($1 = 0.9228 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)