ROME Oct 2 German carmaker Volkswagen AG has said it will withdraw vehicles that were sold in Italy with a device that enabled them to cheat emissions tests, Italian Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Friday.

"The company has sent us all the data and is now moving forward. They will withdraw the vehicles. We are going in the right direction," he told reporters, giving no further details about how Volkswagen planned to handle the recall.

Volkswagen has said it sold some 650,000 cars in Italy that carried the software which enabled the firm to rig diesel emissions checks.

