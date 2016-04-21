By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, April 21
NEW YORK, April 21 Volkswagen AG faces further
legal fights on several fronts in the United States despite its
announcement on Thursday it reached a preliminary deal to
resolve consumers' and regulators' claims over vehicles
outfitted with software to cheat on diesel-emissions tests.
The U.S. Department of Justice said its criminal
investigation into the conduct of Volkswagen
remained ongoing, and a multi-state probe into consumer and
environmental violations will continue, according to New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, whose office is among those
leading the investigation.
It also remains unclear whether the consumers behind the 600
class actions filed over the scandal will ultimately accept
Volkswagen's offer, or choose to keep litigating.
A lawyer for Volkswagen, Robert Giuffra, said during
Thursday's hearing that the agreement represented "an important
step forward on the road to making things right" as the company
attempts to fully compensate customers and win back public
trust.
The proposal would give customers the options to have
Volkswagen buy back or fix their vehicles, or cancel their
leases and return the cars. Consumers will be eligible for
additional compensation in addition to those options.
The proposal encompasses about 480,000 vehicles with 2.0
liter engines, and does not address about 90,000 additional
vehicles with 3.0 liter engines, according to U.S. District
Judge Charles Breyer, who is overseeing consolidated litigation
over the vehicles in federal court in California.
Breyer said during Thursday's hearing he expected the
parties would work together "expeditiously" to reach an
agreement on those vehicles, as well as other fines and
penalties.
For vehicles covered by the deal, it will take time to
hammer out the details, said Elizabeth Cabraser, who was
appointed to lead litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.
"We have a ways to go" on issues like notifying class
members and filing formal court documents, Cabraser said during
Thursday's hearing, "but we are now able to start on that way."
Breyer has asked the parties to submit a motion outlining
the deal and formally requesting his preliminary approval by
June 21, and has scheduled a July 26 hearing on the motion.
If it is preliminarily approved, plaintiffs' lawyers will
then notify consumers about their legal options and set a
deadline for their response. Once that process is complete,
Breyer will decide whether to grant final approval.
'SETTLEMENT BETTER BE ENOUGH'
Michael Hausfeld, a Washington, D.C., lawyer who is on the
plaintiffs' leadership committee, said he believed the
combination of vehicle buybacks, repairs and lease terminations,
along with additional compensation, was "as complete a package
as would be feasible" for plaintiffs.
If consumers are unhappy with their offers, they may choose
to pursue individual cases, said David Vendler, a lawyer at
Morris Polich & Purdy in Los Angeles who represents some
Volkswagen plaintiffs. He noted the amount of compensation
offered may prove a sticking point if plaintiffs feel the amount
is inadequate.
"The settlement better be enough - there are a lot of
attorneys out there, and so if thousands of people decide to
just continue with litigation, which they have every right to
do, it could tank," Vendler said.
Elizabeth Pritzker of Pritzker Levine in San Francisco,
another lawyer representing Volkswagen plaintiffs, said the deal
seemed like a strong one but that speed was of the essence.
"Obviously promising to buy back the vehicle months from
now, or years from now isn't going to work for people." she
said. "It's going to have to be a program that can be
implemented very quickly."
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Anthony Lin and Peter
Cooney)