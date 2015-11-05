PARIS Nov 5 Volkswagen's emissions
cheating scandal began to hit vehicle sales in October, a
leading automotive consultancy said on Friday, with the German
group losing ground in Western Europe, where overall market
growth slowed to 2.7 percent.
Registrations rose to 1.06 million cars last month from 1.03
million the previous October, based on published national data
and smaller market estimates compiled by LMC Automotive.
VW Group sales were down 2.7 percent in the five biggest
markets - Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain -
while industry registrations in those markets expanded 2
percent, according to the leading automotive consulting firm.
"There is clearly a sign of some impact there," LMC analyst
Emiliano Lewis said.
Because car deliveries typically occur several weeks after
purchase decisions, however, the full sales repercussions of
VW's Sept. 18 admission of diesel test-rigging will become more
apparent in November registrations.
The October numbers equated to a seasonally adjusted selling
rate of 13.05 million cars per year, LMC said, a 2 percent
decline from September's 13.31 million rate - but still almost 1
million cars above the 2014 total.
