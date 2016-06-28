WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. Attorney General
Loretta Lynch said on Tuesday that a Department of Justice
investigation into the Volkswagen emissions scandal
was continuing, and that it was important to look at the
individuals involved.
"What's important for us in every case, including this case,
is to look at those individuals and see what if anything is
resolved with regards to them," Lynch told Reuters in an
interview, adding that no further information was available
because the probe was ongoing. A settlement with VW announced
earlier on Tuesday provided important relief to U.S. consumers.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Doina Chiacu and Eric
Walsh; Editing by Howard Goller)