WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Tuesday that a Department of Justice investigation into the Volkswagen emissions scandal was continuing, and that it was important to look at the individuals involved.

"What's important for us in every case, including this case, is to look at those individuals and see what if anything is resolved with regards to them," Lynch told Reuters in an interview, adding that no further information was available because the probe was ongoing. A settlement with VW announced earlier on Tuesday provided important relief to U.S. consumers. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Doina Chiacu and Eric Walsh; Editing by Howard Goller)