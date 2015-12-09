BERLIN Dec 9 Volkswagen's supervisory board has appointed Karlheinz Blessing, chief executive of German steelmaker Dillinger Huette, as new personnel chief, the carmaker said.

Blessing will get a five-year contract and replace 66-year-old Horst Neumann on Jan. 1, VW said on Wednesday. Neumann retired as VW group personnel chief on Nov. 30. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by James Regan)