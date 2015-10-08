(Adds quotes)
BERLIN Oct 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
warned on Thursday against using the scandal at Volkswagen
to pillory the country's entire motor industry.
Speaking in the western city of Wuppertal, she said VW must
give details on its misconduct quickly and openly, adding that
many jobs across the industry had to be protected.
"What happened at VW, ... is wrong and it needs to be
tackled and clarified in the fastest manner possible," she said
at a meeting of her Christian Democrat (CDU) party. "It can only
be in everyone's interest that this business is sorted out
because the jobs of many people must be secured."
Germany is Europe's biggest car manufacturer, and home to
BMW and Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, as well as VW.
Merkel promised that the CDU would stand by the industry
following the scandal, in which VW admitted to cheating in U.S.
emissions tests.
"Anyone who tries to pillory the entire automobile industry
because of this misconduct in one area will have to deal with
the CDU," she said.
Public prosecutors said they had searched premises at VW
headquarters in Wolfsburg and other places on Thursday. The
prosecutor's office in Braunschweig near Wolfsburg said the
target of searches had been documents and data storage linked to
VW's manipulations of diesel emissions.
