FRANKFURT Jan 26 Volkswagen's compliance chief Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt will leave the management board, just over a year after joining the carmaker, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Hohmann-Dennhardt has overseen compliance at Volkswagen since Jan. 1, 2016, having previously worked at premium carmaker Daimler. She was to help clean up the scandal over Volkswagen's cheating on emissions tests. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Victoria Bryan)