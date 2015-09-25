(Refiled to modify headline)

* Platinum hit 6-1/2 year lows this week

* Prices battered by fears of move away from diesel engines

* Focus on cutting greenhouse gases supports diesel demand

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Sept 25 Depressed platinum prices have taken a further battering this week from fears that the Volkswagen scandal could dent demand for diesel cars, but there is a glimmer of hope for the metal with the prospect of tighter emissions legislation.

Platinum, which is widely used as a component in emissions-cleaning catalytic converters for diesel cars, hit 6-1/2 year lows this week after posting its biggest one-day drop in nearly a year on Tuesday.

But upcoming European legislation on CO2 emissions will make it harder for the authorities to back a war on diesel. The measures dictate that from 2020, the fleet average CO2 emissions to be achieved by all new cars should be just 95 grams per kilometre.

The European Union has a target to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent on 1990 levels by 2020. While diesel cars have been criticised for producing more harmful particulate and higher nitrogen oxides (NOx) air pollution, their CO2 emissions are lower than those of petrol-fuelled cars.

"As a politician or regulator, if you're trying to force the market in Europe to move away from diesels, that is going to give you a very big problem in terms of your CO2 target," ICBC Standard Bank analyst Tom Kendall said.

"You can't have an auto market in Europe which can get to the 95 gram CO2 target without maintaining a very sizeable market share for diesels."

Europe is by far the biggest diesel market, with diesel cars accounting for 53 percent of all new registrations in 2014, according to the ACEA, compared to around 33 percent in 2000.

Maintaining that market share will be essential for those hoping platinum demand from catalyst manufacturers will hold up. Automotive demand accounted for some 41 percent of all platinum buying last year, with European carmakers alone responsible for 18 percent of global consumption.

Automotive analysts say a fall in market share by diesel cars is a real risk in the wake of the VW scandal, but the jury is still out on how far this will go.

According to GFMS' head of research Rhona O'Connell, a tighter focus on emissions after the VW story could boost demand for platinum, palladium and rhodium, all of which are used in autocatalysts.

"Diesel vehicles can be up to 40 percent more fuel efficient than gasoline, so it's doubtful that this week's issues will blow the sector apart," she told the Reuters Global Gold Forum.

A move in some areas of the market towards hybrid and electric cars is already under way, she said, but would take time to gain traction. Even if some consumers move away from diesel, she said, growth should still be healthy in the years to come.

Meanwhile increased scrutiny of car emissions could actually benefit the metals used in autocatalysts.

"The immediate fall-out is that regulators are going to require tests of vehicles more often, and the tests will be more sophisticated, so it should be good for people providing emission control systems," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said. (Additional reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri and Susanna Twidale; Editing by Veronica Brown and Adrian Croft)