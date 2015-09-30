FRANKFURT, Sept 30 The Porsche-Piech family
clan, which owns a majority of the voting rights in Volkswagen
, strongly support finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch
to become supervisory board chairman, a source close to the
families said.
Earlier, a report in German newspaper Handelsblatt suggested
there was opposition to Poetsch's appointment as chairman and
that he may not get the post.
"The Porsche and Piech families stand firmly behind Hans
Dieter Poetsch as chairman of the supervisory board," the source
said on Wednesday.
