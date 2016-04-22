FRANKFURT, April 22 Porsche Automobil Holding SE warned on Friday that it would post a pretax loss of 456 million euros ($513.4 million) for 2015 after Volkswagen , in which it owns around 31 percent, was hit by charges related to an emissions test rigging scandal.

It said thanks to dividends it received from Volkswagen for 2014, the net profit for Porsche SE would still come to 871 million euros for last year.

($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)