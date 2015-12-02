BERLIN Dec 2 Volkswagen's controlling families have spoken out in favour of protecting jobs at the embattled carmaker as it struggles to find a way out of its emissions scandals.

"Jobs are a very valuable asset," Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of family-owned majority shareholder Porsche Automobil Holding SE, told a gathering of 20,000 workers at VW's main plant in Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

"This asset mustn't be squandered," Porsche said in a statement published by VW's works council. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)