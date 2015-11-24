FRANKFURT Nov 24 German public prosecutors have
launched an investigation into suspected tax evasion in
connection with the emissions scandal that has rocked carmaker
Volkswagen, daily paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and
broadcasters NDR and WDR said in a joint report.
The investigation focuses on five Volkswagen employees and
concerns several million euros of evaded tax payments linked to
rigging of CO2 emissions, they said on Tuesday, citing a
spokesman for prosecutors in Braunschweig near Volkswagen's
headquarters in Wolfsburg.
Europe's largest automaker admitted on Nov. 3 that carbon
dioxide emissions data of some 800,000 cars were false and said
compensation payments to customers and other costs related to
the malfeasance could amount to 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion).
A car's level of CO2 emissions helps determine how much tax
car owners must pay every year.
($1 = 0.9384 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)