GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar flat, stocks mixed as Trump's Iran, trade talk offsets data
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to European market close)
BERLIN, June 20 German prosecutors launched a probe against former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and another senior executive who are suspected of possible market manipulation related to the carmaker's emissions scandal.
The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig said in a statement on Monday the new probe centered on "sufficient real signs" that Volkswagen's duty to disclose the possible financial damage of its manipulations may have arisen prior to Sept. 22, 2015 when the carmaker publicly admitted to its wrongdoings.
Current Volkswagen Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, the carmaker's finance chief at the time, is not being probed, the prosecutor's office further said, without disclosing the name of the second top executive under investigation.
A Volkswagen spokesman said the company would study the statement from the Braunschweig prosecutor before commenting further. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to European market close)
MUMBAI, Feb 2 The government of the Indian state of Karnataka said on Thursday it welcomed a proposal from Apple Inc to begin initial manufacturing operations in the state, in a sign the tech company is slowly moving forward with plans to assemble iPhones in the country.
* CEO says bank to be a 'digital leader' in financial services